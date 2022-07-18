Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend.

Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday.

The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct.

The climbers eventually made their way down from the archway on their own.

It was unclear if anyone was arrested as a result of the incident.

The bridge was open to traffic as of Monday morning.

