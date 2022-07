(Fargo, ND) -- The state of North Dakota is re-launching an online campaign aimed at helping people move to the Peace Garden State. "You know we are in a need to attract workers to the state. There is more than 30,000 open jobs and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. We need to get people here to fill the jobs that we have," said Katie Ralston Howe, the state's Commerce Workforce Development Director.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO