3 places to get gas for under $4 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average.

As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel

Current Avg.$4.785$5.133$5.430$5.403

Yesterday Avg.$4.792$5.144$5.440$5.409

Week Ago Avg.$4.856$5.207$5.497$5.450

Month Ago Avg.$4.908$5.244$5.541$5.530

Year Ago Avg.$3.524$3.846$4.137$3.447

AAA, 7/18/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.87 Conoco– Firestone: $3.87 QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.87 King Soopers– Denver: $4.08 Circle K– Longmont (Frontage Road): $4.09 Murphy Express– Longmont: $4.09 Exxon– Lochbuie: $4.10 King Soopers– Firestone: $4.12 Safeway– Firestone: $4.15 7-Eleven- Lochbuie: $4.17

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.