3 places to get gas for under $4 in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average.
As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.
Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.785$5.133$5.430$5.403
Yesterday Avg.$4.792$5.144$5.440$5.409
Week Ago Avg.$4.856$5.207$5.497$5.450
Month Ago Avg.$4.908$5.244$5.541$5.530
Year Ago Avg.$3.524$3.846$4.137$3.447
AAA, 7/18/22
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.87
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.87
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.87
- King Soopers– Denver: $4.08
- Circle K– Longmont (Frontage Road): $4.09
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $4.09
- Exxon– Lochbuie: $4.10
- King Soopers– Firestone: $4.12
- Safeway– Firestone: $4.15
- 7-Eleven- Lochbuie: $4.17
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.
