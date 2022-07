COLUMBUS — Ohio State currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, but something seems off with the Buckeyes lately. They aren’t in a recruiting rut just yet, but the Buckeyes are trending in the wrong direction with top prospects. Their top linebackers’ prospects committed to other schools in recent days, the battle for five-star Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia) Caleb Downs has intensified and the latest intel on four-star The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Connecticut) offensive tackle Olaus Alinen doesn’t bode well for Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO