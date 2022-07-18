ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Police investigating fatal rollover off Southwest Side highway

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a fatal rollover early Monday...

news4sanantonio.com

Motorcyclist dead after crashing along North Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on the North Side. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday along Highway 281 near E. Hildebrand Avenue. Police said the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 3 people wounded in shooting just east of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were shot just east of downtown early Wednesday morning. Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the 600 block of Carolina Street, not far from Interstate 37 and South Hackberry Street after receiving word of people injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed his vehicle on a highway just north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred in the 3700 block of Highway 281 N southbound, near East Hildebrand Avenue. According to police, the man was riding a 2013...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man, 36, fatally shot while stopped at red light downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in solving the murder of a 36-year-old man just last month in the downtown area. According to police, on Saturday, June 25 Timothy Sypher was shot and killed while traveling westbound on East...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 43-year-old Kendall County woman found, back safe with family

UPDATE ON WEDNESDAY - The Kendall County Sheriff's Office reported that Alissa Dent has been found and is back safe with her family. No other information was available. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding 43-year-old Alissa Dent. Alissa was...
KENDALL COUNTY, TX
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Employee Finds Couple Shot to Death in Possible Murder-Suicide

An employee at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX was doing their rounds when they found an elderly couple lying dead on one of the beds. One of the victims was a patient at the hospital. She way lying next to her husband in a pool of blood. The employee assessed the couple only to discover they were already dead. The authorities believe the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in a possible murder-suicide.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 68-year-old Von Ormy woman found dead near Laredo

VON ORMY, Texas – The body of a 68-year-old Von Ormy woman was found Monday afternoon near Laredo, law enforcement officials said. According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driver found the body of Isabel Delgado near the 14-mile marker of Interstate 35 South. Delgado’s abandoned...
VON ORMY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed bystander kills gunman two minutes into Indiana mall shooting

The family of the young man who was armed at an Indiana mall over the weekend when a gunman opened fire has released a photo of him to the media through his attorney. Elisjsha Dicken was at the Greenwood Park Mall with a friend when the gunman opened fire in the food court killing three people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Anonymous tips lead to suspect accused of robbing man at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on the Northeast Side has been arrested, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states Jonathan Roberts, 31, was the suspect seen in surveillance video from the May 24 robbery at a business near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Deputy arrested for domestic abuse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy is in trouble and out of a job after he was arrested for domestic abuse. 25 year old Leroy Martinez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place over the weekend, when Martinez apparently choked the female victim....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Brawl Breaks Out At San Antonio River Walk Restaurant Over Bill: WATCH

The San Antonio River Walk is going viral on social media, but not for what you might expect. Police told the news outlet that they responded to the incident in the 500 block of the River Walk on Friday. Upon arrival, police broke up the fight and "subdued a suspect." An investigation revealed the customer was upset over the service he received from staff regarding the food and check. The suspect verbally argued with staff before it turned physical when a staff member was assaulted. The customer is seen on video throwing a drink at an employee before making contact.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a rollover crash on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)

3 people injured after a rollover crash on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash on the Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 2:30 a.m. on the intersection of Callaghan and Evers roads. The early reports showed that a 20-year-old woman was driving a black Toyota Camry when she failed to stop at a red light [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

