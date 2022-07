The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night that resulted from an argument between people in two different vehicles. A release from the department Tuesday afternoon said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Jones Ferry Road and Davie Road around 6:53 p.m. on Monday. After their initial investigation, police said two people “engaged in an argument” that escalated to the point of gunshots being fired from one vehicle into another. The suspect then reportedly drove away from the scene.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO