Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to this shooting/collision along with anyone that may have information about what occurred during the event. Individuals who have information are encouraged to please contact WSP Detective Troy Corkins at (509)904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov. Original Story. SPOKANE - According to the Washington...

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO