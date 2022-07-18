ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Me the Money: Mystery shopper scam

By James Crummel, Avery Van Etten
(WHTM) — The “mystery shopper scam” is back. It works like this: You get a check in the mail along with a letter saying you’ve been chosen to be a mystery shopper, and all you have to do is deposit the check, buy gift cards from a particular store, take a picture of the cards, and send them to “headquarters.”

Don’t do it!

“What the scammers do is they take the numbers from the gift card, and they will cash them in and use them, and then obviously the check will bounce a couple of days later, and the victim is out the amount of money they purchased for the gift cards,” explained Tony Sabaj, head of engineering for cyber security firm Check Point.

Sabaj says while mystery shoppers are a real thing, always look for one giant red flag: “No legitimate organization is going to ask you to spend money upfront or send you money upfront. They’re going to say, ‘Hey, go do this mystery shopping,’ and they’re going to pay you in more legitimate ways than a random check,” he said.

These scams are not new, but they keep popping up because people keep falling for them.

If you get one of these checks in the mail or you get one of these unsolicited offers, what should you do?

“The first thing you should do is obviously be leery of any unsolicited checks you get in the mail. Chances are it’s a scam,” Sabaj said.

Lebanon County woman scammed out of $136K

Doing your research can also help you avoid a scam. That can be as easy as doing a quick Google search on the company.

“If you do go to cash the check, most times these scams say, ‘Hey, you have to buy the gift cards within 24, 48, 36 hours,’ because that’s the time you’re going to realize that check bounces. That’s a huge indicator. So if you do go to cash the check, make sure you don’t buy the gift cards until after you’ve seen the check clear,” Sabaj advised.

These scams also spread through email, and they have increased since the pandemic, so people have to stay vigilant.

“People working from home and maybe not necessarily being behind their own larger corporate security, people are falling victim to more of these because people are just online all day,” Sabaj said.

Gift cards are pretty much untraceable, especially when they are used online; that’s why it is so difficult to catch these scammers. It’s up to you to make sure you are not their latest victim.

