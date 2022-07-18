Contemplating Years of Chronic Suicidality

Therapists across disciplines may help you learn coping skills for misophonia. Be a consumer of information and know what qualities to look for in a misophonia therapist. It is not always easy to discern which type of therapist, or which individual practitioner, is right for you. Although we have come a long way. we are still in the black hole of misophonia. Currently, misophonia is known as a disorder that crosses the boundaries of disciplines. How do you know what information to believe? How do you know who to trust?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO