Fort Payne man charged with locking a child in a room
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne man is facing charges of aggravated child abuse after court documents say he locked a 9-year-old in a room while he went to work.
On July 15, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and he was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.
According to court records, Reynoso-Gabriel locked a 9-year-old in a room while he went to work, leaving the child without food, fresh air, or access to a bathroom.
A complaint filed with the DeKalb County Court said this happened at least three times.
Reynoso-Gabriel was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
