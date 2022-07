People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave of up to 40°C forecast for the next few days.It comes after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Lord told LBC that there will be reduced services across the network “because of the safety restrictions we need to put in place due to the heat.”London North East Railway (LNER) tweeted: “On Tuesday July 19, DO NOT TRAVEL between London Kings Cross...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO