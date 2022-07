As we've been reporting on ever since crews broke ground on the new building, the time has finally come for the (now old) Damon's Beverage Augusta building to be torn down. In several posts on their company Facebook Page, Damon's shared lots of photos and videos of an excavation crew from MaineEx tearing down the old building. Where you see the old building in a current pile of ruins will soon be a brand-spanking-new, and much larger, parking lot for the new store!

