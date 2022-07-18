ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Health department conducts inspections

By Sentinel-Tribune Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWood County Health Department inspectors found pests at three eating establishments during inspections conducted at the end of June. On June 23, Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had two critical and 12 non-critical violations. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and...

sent-trib.com

Kids within 2 miles of BG schools lose busing

Bowling Green City Schools students will either have to walk farther or find alternate transportation to get to school this fall. At Tuesday's meeting, the board of education approved a change in its transportation policy that states any child living beyond 2 miles is entitled to busing. The policy previously...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Marta A. Crow

Marta A. Crow, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bergman) Diels. In the spring quarter of 1978 at BGSU, she called in a request at WFAL campus radio, Rick Crow answered the phone. She requested the song “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”, Rick gave the request to his friend but he didn’t play it right away so she called back with an even sweeter voice and Rick told him that you HAVE to play this song! Rick handed the phone to him and, of course, he played it. Marta being embarrassed after she heard it called back. Rick and his friend were about to end that shift, so they invited her and her friends up to go uptown. Ever since that night, she and Rick have been by each other sides. They were married on April 19, 1980 at the University Lutheran Chapel, across from the BGSU campus. Rick survives after 42 amazing years of marriage. Marta is also survived by her two loving children: Eric (Lindsey Cunningham) of Toledo and Kelly (Brandon West) of Perrysburg; siblings: Mark (Marsha) Diels, David (Anita) Diels and Sue (Mark) Taylor and her canine companion Freddie and feline companion Ziggy.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Scooter legislation hits speed bump in BG

Bowling Green Council’s legislation governing electric scooters won’t be starting its motor for a little while. On Monday, council voted to table the legislation until next month due to a series of proposed amendments. Shakir Blackett, co-founder of Meridian Rentals LLC, said that the company would like to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Michael Ryan Allen

Michael Ryan Allen, age 39, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Monday (July 18, 2022) at his home. He was born on November 12, 1982 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Randall K. Allen & Julie A. Devore. Surviving are his parents, Randall (Mary) Allen of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Julie...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Canal Boats at Providence Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks travels down to Providence Metropark and hitches a ride on a canal boat while learning about the history of the boats in northwest Ohio. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG City Schools cuts busing due to driver shortage

Thomas Wolf is worried about his young son having to walk nearly two miles to his elementary school in Bowling Green. Wolf, who lives in the 1000 block of North Main Street, voiced his concerns to the Bowling Green Board of Education Tuesday evening after learning that the district planned to limit bus service to students two miles or more from their schools. Wolf explained that he starts work at 5:30 every morning, so his son’s only option will be to walk to school.
sent-trib.com

All BG schools will have air conditioning next month

The air conditioning project for Bowling Green City Schools is coming in under budget and on time. That means all district buildings will have air conditioning when classes start in August. The completion date is Aug. 12, said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “The contracts have been moving along very well,” said...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Water trail connects communities along the Portage River

A newly designated water trail offers ways for kayakers, boaters, and recreation enthusiasts to access and enjoy the outdoors along the Portage River. State and local officials designated the Portage River Water Trail, a joint effort by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), its Portage River Basin Council, waterfront communities, and a long list of partners who helped bring the project to fruition.
PORTAGE, OH
sent-trib.com

Sharon Lee Bechstein

Sharon Lee Bechstein, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 16, 2022. She was born April 27, 1960 in Bowling Green to Calvin and Letta (Hanthorn) Anderson. She married Jeffery Lee Bechstein on June 17, 1978 and he survives in Bowling Green. Sharon was a 1979 graduate of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG motorcyclist killed in crash

A fatal accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon north of the city is under investigation. According to the Bowling Green Police Division, Kevin Zakrzewksi, 59, Bowling Green, was killed. His motorcycle was southbound on Brim Road while a vehicle was westbound on Newton Road. Additional details were not available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced more details about the upcoming ZOOtoDO event. According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises. “Every year we seek to offer innovative elements to our fan-favorite event,” said...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

June E. Vogtsberger

Many thanks to all who passed along kind condolences and shared fond remembrances. For those wishing to attend June’s funeral service and celebration of life, please join us on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 o’clock at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 126 South Church Street, Bowling Green. A bereavement meal will be served afterwards at the Church.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Crews responding to gas leak on South Summit Street

There is a gas leak in the 200 block of South Summit Street, according to a CodeRed alert by the City of Bowling Green. People are being asked to avoid the area. Columbia Gas crews are on scene. There is no evacuation needed at this time, according to an alert...

