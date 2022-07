Gunfire on the streets of Knoxville claimed yet another life Monday evening, bringing the number of homicides in the city to three in only 72 hours. The most recent bloodshed was reported to officers from the Knoxville Police Department about 8:10 p.m. Monday, when they were called to the University of Tennessee Medical Center because a gunshot victim had been brought into the emergency room and died, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO