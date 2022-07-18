New traffic lights to be activated at 18th and Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A bridge repair project at the I-29/129/US 20 interchange in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from westbound US 20 to southbound I-29 at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25th, until Thursday, Sept. 1st., according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Neighborhood Network invites residents to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. National Night Out is a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships. Residents in...
SIOUX CITY, IA — A brief scare yesterday for folks in one West Side neighborhood, they had to evacuate their homes because of a gas leak. A contractor doing work on a home near West 31st and Myrtle Streets hit a gas line just after 9:30 AM yesterday. Sioux...
JEFFERSON, S.D. — A new construction project is set to get started in Plymouth Co., Iowa on Monday, July 18th. Crews will begin a culvert replacement project on Iowa Highway 12 near the bridge to Jefferson, South Dakota. As a result, Highway 12 will be closed between that bridge...
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A passenger on a side-by-side was injured after being ejected from the vehicle and it landed on her. The Lyon County Sheriff says that on Saturday, July 16th, deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in rural Alvord in the 2100 block of Elmwood. The...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming up on Monday morning, July 18th, Siouxland's "Miracle Riders" will set off on their annual fund-raising ride for the local "Children's Miracle Network" chapter. The riders will set off around eight a.m. from Thompson Electric's offices on 7th St., starting an annual two-week-long ride...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — We all know the importance of staying cool on warm days like we're seeing this week. A local doctor at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center says the dangers go beyond simple heat exhaustion, heat stroke or even skin damage like sunburn. The heat can actually damage...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The co-owner of a South Sioux City RV dealership has entered a "not guilty" plea to numerous charges of fraud. Shara Bras entered those "not guilty" pleas today in Dakota County District Court. She and her husband Douglas, the owners of Freemont RV in...
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — The Stanton County Sheriff is investigating an early Monday rollover where nobody was located in or around the accident. The Sheriff says that at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning they were notified of a one-vehicle rollover accident near 838 1/2 and Hwy 15 South of Pilger.
SIOUC COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man will spend a decade behind bars for his role in a drunk-driving crash that killed a bicyclist last fall. 28-year-old Seth DeJong was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide by vehicle. He was behind the...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — "How's the view?" Siouxland News reporter Taylor Deckert asked James McDougall, who had just gotten comfortable in his seat at the nose of a B-17 bomber airplane. "Perfect, perfect," the 99-year-old WWII veteran replied. At 99, McDougall, of Le Mars, Iowa, and Robert Patterson, of...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for re-entering the US illegally. Rafael Mungilla-Sandoval is wanted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for that crime. Mungilla-Sandoval is 27 years old, 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. If you have any...
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Sioux Center softball team lost to Williamsburg 5-to-1 in the quarterfinal round of the IGHSAU Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday, July 19th. The Lady Warriors will turn around and compete in the consolation bracket Wednesday morning against Ballard at 11:00 a.m.
ELK POINT, S.D. — We are full swing into summer, and a local flower farm just north of Elk Point is inviting the public to pick their own flowers. "I think people just really love where they can get out and walk into flowers and do their own thing and just get away from it all," Christy Heckathorn said.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Miracle Riders had an early morning send-off on their annual Ride for Miracles Monday. This is the seventh annual Ride for Miracles that the group has done, raising money for Children's Miracle Network each year. The Miracle Riders choose a challenging 2-week motorcycle...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society received a major grant from the local Petco store. Petco Love is a national non-profit that has raised money for the humane treatment of animals since 1999. Members of the group presented a $25,000 grant to the Siouxland Humane Society to...
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Both Remsen St. Mary's and Newell Fonda lost their respective games in the Class 1A quarterfinal round of the IGHSAU state softball tournament. The Lady Hawks fell to Southeast Warren 7-to-1, concluding their season with a record of 27-3. Newell Fonda was upset by Martensdale...
