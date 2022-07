Minnesotans are starting to see some slight relief at the pump. The big picture: Gas prices, a big driver of the historic inflation that has triggered rage and pain across America, are declining, Axios' Felix Salmon reports. The average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is now about $4.50, per AAA, down 25 cents from a month ago.But, but but: The current price per gallon remains $1.50 higher than last year. That means drivers are still paying $21 more to fill up a 14-gallon tank this summer. Driving the trend: U.S. inventories "are slowly growing, in part because...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO