ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ferrari Challenge winners set at Indianapolis

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari Challenge drivers reveled in their return to the famed Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the first day of racing action taking place under a typically beautiful and hot July day in Indianapolis. After taking advantage of practice sessions throughout the day on Friday, Saturday was for qualifying...

racer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To NASCAR Street Race News

Bubba Wallace is already getting excited for NASCAR's first-ever cup-series street race in 2023. The 28-year-old reacted to the news on Twitter this Tuesday afternoon. "Chicago, shall we race?! NASCAR street course coming July 2nd, 2023," he said. This is going to be fun. Here's what NASCAR senior vice president...
CHICAGO, IL
racer.com

Acura, Cadillac ramp up LMDh testing

Testing for the LMDh cars that will make up the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023 and also be included in the World Endurance Championship continues to gather momentum, with Acura putting the first miles on its ARX-06 and Cadillac getting deeper into development with a five-day test at Sebring last week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

No. 2 Penske team gets penalty for loose wheel at NHMS

Team Penske crew chief Jeremy Bullins will miss the next four NASCAR Cup Series points races as a penalty for the wheel that came off Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford Mustang Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bullins (pictured at left, above, with Cindric) and crew members Curtis Thompson,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR leaves the door open to future Road America return

With the addition of the Chicago street course in early July 2023, the Road America road course will fall off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. “We’ve had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
racer.com

Wrapping up the emotional Eagle gathering at Road America

Heralded far and wide as one of the most significant vintage racing summer events in the country, the July 15-17 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman was an activities-packed three full days: Vintage racing action on the spectacular 4.0-mile Road America circuit, exhibitions, Concours awards, and a wide-variety of off-track food and fun.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

TV ratings: New Hampshire, Denver, Lime Rock

NASCAR’s third week on the USA network held steady with its numbers to date on the cable network. The New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series round averaged a 1.45 Nielsen rating and 2.403 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s down slightly from last week at Atlanta (1.51/2.6m) but a solid gain for this race on the same weekend last year on now-defunct NBCSN (1.26/2.1m).
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari Challenge#Pirelli Tires#Trofeo
racer.com

Chicago street event "monumental" for NASCAR – but what will the racing be like?

Ben Kennedy called Tuesday’s announcement that NASCAR’s Cup Series will race on the streets of Chicago next July a “monumental day” in the sport’s history. Chicago will host Cup’s first street event on July 1-2 alongside IMSA. There will also be entertainment and music events around the race weekend to maximize the sport’s exposure in a market where NASCAR is eager to showcase the sport.
CHICAGO, IL
racer.com

Kirwan beats Novak in tense Pocono eNASCAR finish

Casey Kirwan had to find a win to secure his spot in the playoffs. Zack Novak had finished second in three of the last four races. Naturally, when the two were nose-to-tail entering the final corner of Tuesday night’s race at the virtual Pocono Raceway, neither was eager to yield an inch of ground.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

IndyCar: The Palou contract mess isn't the first time Chip Ganassi has been down this road

In August of 2008, Mike Hull, Managing Director of Chip Ganassi Racing, got a call from his boss about one of the team’s drivers, Dan Wheldon. “You're not going to believe this: Dan has decided he doesn't want to drive our car next year,” Ganassi reportedly told the stunned Hull. The team had offered Wheldon a contract extension in May, which Wheldon had at the time given all indication he was going to sign.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, July 20

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Pocono Raceway

With playoffs just around the corner, all three of NASCAR’s major series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Pocono weekend will include Saturday races for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series and Sunday’s feature for Cup drivers. USA Network will broadcast the Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

De Vries to replace Hamilton in FP1 in France

Nyck de Vries will replace Lewis Hamilton on the Mercedes team for FP1 at the French Grand Prix as part of the requirement for teams to give rookie drivers practice outings this season. A new regulation for 2022 demands each driver gives up one practice session to a rookie who...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Talks over third IndyCar engine supplier continuing

The good news is the NTT IndyCar Series’ quest to land a third auto manufacturer to supply engines for its new hybrid formula remains active. The part that’s harder to judge is if and when a new manufacturer will join Chevrolet and Honda once the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motors with complementary energy recovery systems go live in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Horner expects Mercedes fightback in France

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Mercedes is slowly bringing itself back into the mix for race victories and will be strong at the French Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has finished on the podium in three consecutive races and George Russell backed his teammate up with fourth place in two of those, while the positions were reversed in Azerbaijan where Russell was third. Hamilton had a particularly competitive run at Silverstone and was in the fight for the win for most of the race, and Horner expects Paul Ricard to be another track that suits Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Blomqvist set for IndyCar test outing with MSR

Meyer Shank Racing will give its breakout IMSA DPi star Tom Blomqvist his first run in an Indy car in the coming months. The son of Swedish rallying legend Stig Blomqvist, who joined MSR’s all-new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship lineup in the No.60 Acura ARX-05 during the offseason, has been a revelation in the factory prototype that leads the DPi standings.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy