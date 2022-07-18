Ferrari Challenge winners set at Indianapolis

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO