New body cam video, in-depth report on Uvalde school shooting

Texas officials have offered the clearest picture yet of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It comes as part of a 77-page Texas House committee report that is the most thorough evaluation so far of the security of the school, missed warning signs about the shooter and the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO