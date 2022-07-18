New body cam video, in-depth report on Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - Families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting say not enough is being done. With the release of the footage and investigation report, some family members say they are left with more questions than answers. Leticia Garcia is the aunt...
UVALDE, Texas — Three hours of edited police bodycam video clips show the chaos and confusion from the time the first Uvalde officers arrived at Robb Elementary to the moment the gunman was finally killed. KENS 5 is publishing six videos taken outside and inside the school in their...
The police officer spotted casually using a hand sanitizer station while 21 people were shot down feet away has been identified as Uvalde County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Gonzalez, Radar has confirmed. In a startling development that comes days after an 82-minute-long clip from the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde,...
UVALDE, Texas - Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde's top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students. The city's school board will consider...
UVALDE, Texas — (The Texas Tribune) The Texas Department of Public Safety is reviewing how 91 state troopers and Rangers responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting to determine if any violated policies or laws. The agency’s announcement Monday that it had formed an internal committee for the inquiry...
UVALDE, Texas — It’s been nearly eight weeks since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Eight weeks of unanswered questions and continuous pain for the families affected by the tragedy. But on Sunday, a lot of...
A new report is unveiling details about the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The scathing report finds systemic failures by agencies responding to the May 24 mass shooting saying they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety.
A damning report and hours of body camera footage further laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Texas primary school, where hundreds of law enforcement officers massed but then waited to confront a gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings...
Alfred Garza III, the biological father of Amerie Jo Garza, told KXAN Sunday he was removed from the briefing, which was meant to provide an overview to the victims' families of the Texas House's investigation and key findings.
UVALDE, Texas — A city police lieutenant who led the department the day it was part of the fiercely criticized response to the worst school shooting in Texas history has been placed on administrative leave, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced Sunday. Lt. Mariano Pargas’ suspension was the first sign...
Parents took out their wrath on Uvalde, Texas school board members Monday night after the release Sunday of a damning 80-page report by the Texas House on the response to the Uvalde school massacre. Earlier Monday, Texas state police announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers...
UVALDE, Texas – Answers are being revealed two months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde. On Sunday, families met with Texas House committee members who investigated what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24. The families also received a copy of the investigation report and reviewed the full 77-minute surveillance video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman.
Texas officials have offered the clearest picture yet of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It comes as part of a 77-page Texas House committee report that is the most thorough evaluation so far of the security of the school, missed warning signs about the shooter and the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting.
The acting police chief on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has been placed on administrative leave amid review of law enforcement's response to the tragedy. Lt. Mariano Pargas' suspension was announced Sunday by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, The Texas Tribune reported. According to...
A report from Texas House of Representatives contained new missed warnings about the Uvalde shooter. Several people nicknamed the man "school shooter" ahead of his horrific attack, it said. There were many red flags, but the gunman received no interventions at all, it said.
UVALDE, Texas - An in-depth investigative report into the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead has been released to the public along with surveillance footage from inside the school. The footage was leaked to the public days before the report was released, but a...
