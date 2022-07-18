ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New body cam video, in-depth report on Uvalde school shooting

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly eight weeks after the massacre, parents...

www.fox7austin.com

Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

UVALDE, Texas - Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde's top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students. The city's school board will consider...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

Full video: Surveillance footage showing officers in hallway of Uvalde school released after officials meet with victims’ families

UVALDE, Texas – Answers are being revealed two months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde. On Sunday, families met with Texas House committee members who investigated what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24. The families also received a copy of the investigation report and reviewed the full 77-minute surveillance video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

A report detailed the missed warning signs and motives of the Uvalde gunman

Texas officials have offered the clearest picture yet of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It comes as part of a 77-page Texas House committee report that is the most thorough evaluation so far of the security of the school, missed warning signs about the shooter and the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Report on Uvalde school shooting leaves community members frustrated

UVALDE, Texas - An in-depth investigative report into the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead has been released to the public along with surveillance footage from inside the school. The footage was leaked to the public days before the report was released, but a...
UVALDE, TX

