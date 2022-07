The Daviess County 4H Fair continues today. The exhibit building will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The rabbit show is also at 9:00 am. The dairy show is at 1:00 pm and the beef show is set for 6:30 pm tonight. The event concludes this Friday with the livestock auction, which you can hear live on Memoires 107.9 FM.

