In August of 2008, Mike Hull, Managing Director of Chip Ganassi Racing, got a call from his boss about one of the team’s drivers, Dan Wheldon. “You're not going to believe this: Dan has decided he doesn't want to drive our car next year,” Ganassi reportedly told the stunned Hull. The team had offered Wheldon a contract extension in May, which Wheldon had at the time given all indication he was going to sign.

