Rogers City Man Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Material

A Rogers City man has been arrested for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) started investigating Matthew Gapczynski, 41, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, MSP says. After searching his house, the MSP ICAC Task Force was able to gather evidence including multiple internet capable devices.

Gapczynski was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, involving more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material. Three counts of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting. One count of using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. The NCMEC provides a list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.