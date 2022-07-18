ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

Rogers City Man Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Material

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
A Rogers City man has been arrested for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) started investigating Matthew Gapczynski, 41, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, MSP says. After searching his house, the MSP ICAC Task Force was able to gather evidence including multiple internet capable devices.

Gapczynski was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, involving more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material. Three counts of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting. One count of using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. The NCMEC provides a list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.

Auburn Man Dies After Drowning in Burt Lake

A 42-year-old Auburn man died after drowning in Burt Lake on Saturday, according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies got a call about a possible drowning on Saturday around 4:58 p.m., and the Cheboygan County Dive Team was sent to Burt Lake to begin a search and recovery operation.
AUBURN, MI
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Mackinaw Beach 1

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for Mackinaw Beach 1 in Mackinaw City after water samples revealed elevated levels of E. coli. Water sampling conducted Tuesday came back high at 325.5 E. coli per 100ml. An advisory at this level is issued when E. coli are between 301 E. coli/100ml to 1000 E. coli/100ml.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

