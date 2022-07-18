ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some welcomed rain is expected to kick off the week. It doesn’t stick around, but the mugginess sure does as mid-summer heat builds this week.

By Kate Thornton
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A wave of low pressure produces slow moving showers and storms with heavy rain at times that may lead to localized flash flooding to start the week.

We will dry out for the most part Tuesday into Wednesday and it heats back up with temperatures rising well into the 80s to maybe 90.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Thursday with a cold front followed by a nicer end to the week.

Monday: Muggy with showers and storms likely. Rain could be very heavy at times. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Wind: S->W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers taper off with partial clearing. Mild and turning a little less humid. Lows in the 60s. Wind: W->NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a slight chance of a spotty storm. Highs in the near 90.

Thursday: Scattered storms, warm and muggy. High in the 80s.

Friday: Some sun with a lingering shower/storm or two around. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Some sunshine and staying warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms. Highs warm well into the 80s

