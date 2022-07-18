ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Daytona Beach, FL (7/17): AJ Styles Faces Ciampa

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on July 17 from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Daytona Beach, FL (7/17) - Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop. - Veer Mahaan def. Cedric Alexander. - AJ Styles...

Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 7/25 (Taped On 7/20)

AEW taped the July 25 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on July 20 ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers (courtesy of Fightful's Skylar Russell) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 7/25 (Taped On 7/20) Andrade Family Office (Angelico & Private Party) def. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey.
Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
AEW Dynamite (7/20) Preview: Fyter Fest Rolls On With Barbed Wire Everywhere!

Tonight, the second week of Fyter Fest will commence and be headlined by a Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho, who will be once again summoning “The Painmaker” within. Additionally, the interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will be in tag team action, and Brody King will go one-on-one with Darby Allin, and much more.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
Fightful

Wardlow: My Number One Priority Is To Bring Back The Open Challenge

On the July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow captured the AEW TNT Championship when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a street fight. Wardlow didn't take a break after winning the title, successfully defending it the following week against Orange Cassidy. Speaking to Telegram & Gazette, Wardlow revealed that he...
Ricky Starks Names Four Wrestlers, Including Himself, He Feels Are Underrated In AEW

Ricky Starks talks about names on the All Elite Wrestling roster that he considers to be underrated. Ricky Starks got his start in AEW by answering Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship open challenge. Since then, he has become part of the foundation of the promotion and even though he is the current FTW Championship, that title is not officially sanctioned by AEW. Starks has had opportunities for AEW title belts, most recently, he competed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Powerhouse Hobbs, but there are those that would consider Ricky to be underrated on the AEW roster.
Fightful

Brodie Lee Jr And Amanda Huber Discuss Carrying The Legacy Of Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee Jr. is signed to AEW, though his contract doesn't become official until he turns 18. Brodie Lee Jr. is the son of Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away in December 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Lee Jr, who is a member of the Dark Order and goes by -1, has been featured on AEW television since the passing of his father, cutting promos and whacking wrestlers with his kendo stick.
JD McDonagh Vows To Dissect Bron Breakker, Diamond Mine Is Family, Axiom Flies High | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 19. - NXT Champion Bron Breaker came to the ring and called out JD McDonagh, who attacked him at the end of The Great American Bash. The newcomer responded by appearing on the video screen. Standing next to a manikin, he vowed to dissect Breakker's shoulder. Unfazed, the champion dared McDonagh, but "The Ace" told him that he'd have to wait another day to see just how much his life had changed forever.
Sasha Banks & Naomi, AEW Injuries, Ric Flair's Last Match, WWE SummerSlam | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 8 of Fightful Wrestling Roundtable on Tuesday, July 19. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) with panelists Kenny McIntosh (Inside the Ropes), Izzy Mania and Andrew Zarian (Wrestling Observer). The week's topics include: best moves for Sasha Banks and Naomi, how AEW is dealing with injuries to starts like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, Ric Flair's Last Match and WWE SummerSlam.
