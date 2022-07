There were certain truths throughout RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7: You were going to get blocked, see Yvie Oddly naked, or both. Yvie's AS7 sisters got an eyeful — and an earful — on Friday's episode, as the season 11 winner playfully cut her gal pals down to size at the Kennedy Davenport Center Honors roast, landing joke after joke about her fellow competitors (but landing short of the top two of the week). The queens returned the favor by highlighting Yvie's penchant for nudity in the Werk Room, which, she reveals to EW, includes one occasion where she found herself naked and yelling.

