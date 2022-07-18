ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 injured after Monday shooting in Horry County, police say

By Maya Brown
A fatal shooting Monday in the Longs area of Horry County left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

The shooting happened early morning on Ashmun Road close to Freemont, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

An unnamed suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community, police said.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The department is investigating.

