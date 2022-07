Effective: 2022-07-20 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clay; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Owen; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Vigo HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Heat index values have fallen to around 100 or less. Heat index values will continue to fall through the rest of the evening. Thus the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire.

