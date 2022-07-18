ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Affleck Have The 'Best Possible Wedding'; Fans React

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot.

The “Marry Me” singer has confirmed her and the DCEU actor’s wedding in the Sunday edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBAMO_0gjUFVDy00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckReuters

The 52-year-old songstress shared the details of how it all went down before and during the special event with her readers. She stated they flew to Las Vegas the night before, stood in line to get a license, and “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.”

Comments / 1

