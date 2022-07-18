ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mandan

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck.

The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday when police say he fired a gun at a vehicle. Officials say he was taken into custody Sunday night at a residence in Mandan by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Two days after he was accused of firing a gun at a vehicle, he led officers on a chase through Bismarck. Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Law enforcement continued to follow up on leads including one on Friday that caused them to close some streets and businesses around the Bismarck Hotel, but he was nowhere to be found.

