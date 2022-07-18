ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

License plate-reading cameras are helping Jackson police solve crimes

By Mitchell Kukulka
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI -- License plate-reading cameras have benefited Jackson police in a small number of investigations since they were installed in June, officials said. Federal grant funding received by the Jackson Police Department last fall has led to the installation of license plate recognition cameras on major streets providing entry and...

Comments / 3

 

