Potter County, TX

Potter County Sheriff’s Office announces Sgt. Michael Blackmon to retire in July

By Cat Keenan
 2 days ago
via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that, after a career spanning 48 years, Sergeant Michael Blackmon would retire on July 31. A gathering to honor Blackmon will be held on July 29 at 11 a.m. in the “LEC” classroom to offer community members the opportunity to thank him and wish him luck in his next steps.

As described by Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, the office and the community have been honored to have Blackmon over the course of his 19 years with the department and 13 years as Crime Prevention Sergeant.

“Many have gone to our Citizens’ Academy, Student Academies, sat in on one of many of his classes on safety, CRASE, and other events,” wrote Thomas, “You have seen him at Hockey games, car shows, schools, or wherever. He is the one that taught the Energizer Bunny how to be energized!”

Thomas described Blackmon as a hardworking asset to the department, who has done an outstanding job throughout his career. While he noted that Blackmon “is a little apprehensive of this because he still loves his job and will miss it,” he reiterated the department’s gratitude for his years of service.

“Sgt. Michael Mickey Blackmon, THANK YOU for your years of service,” Thomas continued in his retirement announcement, “for your knowledge you have shared, for the caring you have given to the citizens of both Amarillo and Borger, Potter County and Hutchinson County. You are an inspiration to all law enforcement. God bless you my friend, and one last piece of advice to you as you ride off in the sunset, don’t do it on horseback!”

