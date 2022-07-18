ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

NYSP: Missing Boston man found

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON, N.Y. — New York State Police a missing person has been found. Joseph D....

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Woman shot on Kent Street Wednesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning. Officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the first block of Kent Street on reports of a shooting. Police said they found a woman that was shot while sitting...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Accused Of Driving Intoxicated Following Crash With Buggy

DAYTON – A 44-year-old Fredonia woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a vehicle vs Amish buggy crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Route 322 in the Town of Dayton last week. Deputies said the Amish buggy sustained heavy...
DAYTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Pushing Police and Resisting

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 5:40PM, Troopers responded to a Domestic call and directed the Ethan Santiago to get away from his girlfriend to which Santiago turned towards and pushed the Troopers. Troopers took Santiago to the ground and Santiago proceeded to resist arrest. Troopers arrested Santiago and processed him at SP Niagara.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Two homes destroyed by fire in Chautauqua County

KENNEDY, N.Y. — Two homes were completely destroyed by a fire that began Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean says the fire started in a home on the corner. By the time fire crews got there, they tell us there was nothing they could do to save it. It then quickly spread to the one next door.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man sentenced to 25-years for fatal 2020 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence for fatally shooting someone on the city's lower West Side in 2020. Josean Roman-Cruz, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision. Back in 2021, Roman-Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in first degree (class "B" violent felony) a week before his scheduled jury trial.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysp#Missing Person#New York State Police#Ems
wesb.com

Two Arrested for Drugs in Olean

A Buffalo man and an Olean woman are facing drug charges. According to the City of Olean Police, 51-year-old Jerry Harris of Buffalo and 47-year-old Amy Phipps were spotted by a patrol officer who was aware of an active warrant for Harris’ arrest. As the officer pulled up to the two, he saw Harris hand Phipps a baggie with an unknown substance.
OLEAN, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Troopers Save Baby Ducks After Car Hits Their Mother

Troopers in New York State are always quick to respond to any call of distress, even when it isn't from a human. Troopers from Troop A of the New York State Police were recently called to Jamestown to help a group of animals in trouble. What they found was both adorable, but also completely heartbreaking at the same time.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Cheektowaga Woman Charged with Bringing Drugs into Prison

An Erie County woman is under arrest, facing multiple charges, after police say she brought contraband into a prison. The Office of Special Investigations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision called New York State Police on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after officers from the Wende Correctional Facility say they found the woman to be holding contraband.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Jeffery Mac

A Victim Or An Accomplice? Even After 30 Years, No One Knows

Dale Kerstetter(Unsolved Wiki) The case of Dale Kerstetter details a 50-year-old man from Bradford Pennsylvania who went missing. Dale worked at Corning Glassworks as their overnight security guard and maintenance man who, just one day, wasn’t there when the next guy came to start his shift. The police were called in and started searching all over the facility. In his truck, they found his day pack, his keys still in the ignition, a full carton of cigarettes, and the holster for his .22 caliber pistol. Suffice to say Dale wasn’t planning on going anywhere…and he was one hell of a chain smoker (a carton of cigarettes contains 10 packs which equal 200 individual cigarettes. So, yeah. Hell of a chain smoker).
BRADFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Buffalo driver sentenced in fatal pedestrian accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will serve 15 days in jail for an accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian last year. Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew LoTempio handed down the sentence Monday morning to 29-year-old Daniel Robinson. Robinson was behind the wheel of a vehicle that...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

BPD investigating double shooting at an apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two people are recovering after being shot Monday night. Just before 9 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex on Delaware Avenue near Great Arrow Avenue. Police said the victims were taken to ECMC and are expected to be okay.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Mother, Son Charged For Allegedly Leaving Dog Tied Out Without Food

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown mother and son are facing charges after allegedly leaving their dog tied out and unattended without food or water earlier this month. Jamestown Police responded to an eastside residence back on July 1 for a dog not being properly cared for. Officers found a dog...
JAMESTOWN, NY
iheart.com

The Baby That a Caledonia Man is Accused of Assaulting Has Died

A Caledonia man accused of assaulting a baby could face more serious charges now that the baby has died. Livingston County D.A. Greg McCaffrey tells the Livingston County News the case is going to the grand jury. 26-year-old Zachary McCaa was originally charged with reckless assault of a child. Authorities...
CALEDONIA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Two juveniles injured after shooting in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Dunkirk are investigating after two juveniles were injured after a shooting Sunday. Police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 60 when a vehicle that was traveling south passed by another vehicle that began shooting at it. According to police,...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy