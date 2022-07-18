ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

2 WT students to perform in international drum event

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that Drum Corps International’s (DCI) West Texas Drums are set for 7:00 p.m. on Monday in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus.

The WT website detailed that the event will feature six of the world’s best drum and bugle corps:

  • Blue Knights from Denver, Colorado
  • Mandarins from Sacramento, California
  • Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California
  • Academy from Tempe, Arizona
  • Troopers from Casper, Wyoming
  • Guardians from Houston, Texas

Tickets will be $25 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating.

WT officials added that the drums would be traveling the country this summer to perform which will end at the 2022 Drum Corps International Championship Finals on Aug. 13 in Indianapolis, Ind.

“West Texas Drums will be an exciting evening of performances from some of the world’s finest drum corps,” said Dr. B.J. Brooks, director of Buffalo Marching Band. “Most marching fans know how amazing it is to see these corps in person, and people who’ve never seen the artistry and power these corps possess will come away a fan for life.”

WT student Chris Perez, a senior music education major from Odessa, will march with Blue Knights. Meanwhile, WT drum major Tobin Brooks, a junior music major from Canyon will be a drum major for Troopers, concluded officials.

