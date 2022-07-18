ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrishell Stause Reunites With Ex Jason Oppenheim for Surprise Early Birthday Party: ‘Best Friends a Girl Could Have’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUZbf_0gjUE0E900
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Going all out! Chrishell Stause celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a surprise party thrown by ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and costar Emma Hernan.

“I have the BEST friends 🥹🥰,” the Kentucky native captioned a series of Instagram photos from the bash on Sunday, July 17. “So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!”

In a group pic from the big night out, Stause posed next to Jason and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, along with fellow Selling Sunset cast members Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and Hernan. The former soap opera star also shared a glimpse of the moment she entered the party and saw all of her pals.

“I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant😆,” she wrote. “The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued, “I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have♋️🥹🥰♥️.”

Jason sent his former flame a sweet message in the comments, teasing, “We ❤️ you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho.”

While Stause’s partner, G Flip, didn’t appear to celebrate with the group at the surprise bash, they commented, “Happy early bday darling ❤️,” in honor of the Under Construction author.

The All My Children alum and Jason took their romance public in July 2021 during a European vacation, surprising fans of the Netflix reality series with their relationship. At the time, the pair had already been dating for a few months but initially kept their connection under wraps. The coworkers called it quits in December 2021.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder wrote via his Instagram Story as the twosome announced their split. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Stause, for her part, acknowledged that the breakup was caused in part by her and Jason’s different visions for their futures. “Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life,” she noted in a statement of her own. “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

The Young and the Restless alum revealed her romance with G Flip, 27, during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion in front of Jason and her costars. Earlier this year, the musician asserted that the couple are on the same page when it comes to possibly starting a family.

“I definitely see children in my future,” the Australia native said on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast in May. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that. … I’ve always loved kids and, yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

Scroll down to see more from Stause’s surprise birthday party:

