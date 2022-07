Plains Township Fire and Police, a State Police Fire Marshal and the Luzerne County Coroner continue their investigation into the cause of a fatal fire yesterday afternoon in Plains Township. The fire in the first block of Parkview Drive was called in around 2 o'clock and all off duty Plains firefighters and additional help from Kingston/Forty Fort was called in. The name of the person who died has not been released and there has been no word yet on a cause.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO