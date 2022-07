JACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was injured after jumping off a cliff at Cave Point Park Monday, requiring a response from multiple agencies. The woman hurt her ankle jumping into the water, and could not get up the shoreline cliffs. A rescue boat from Jacksonport Department recovered the woman at the shore and took her to a waiting ambulance at a boat landing, said Aaron LaClair, with Door County Emergency Services.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO