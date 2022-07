The city of New Braunfels has announced the launch of a new website with additional resources for residents to utilize. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of New Braunfels has launched a newly designed website that features streamlined navigation, a more modern look and a new tool kit for residents. The tool kit allows residents to report an issue or submit a request, and the website is under the new domain www.newbraunfels.gov.

