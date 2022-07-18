ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Redcar councillors call for reinvestigation into shellfish deaths

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life in the north-east of England should be reinvestigated, a council has said. Mass wash-ups have happened along the coast since October. Redcar and Cleveland council along with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool want the government to take action. The Department...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Stockport councillor Alanna Vine suspended in racist retweet probe

A councillor has been suspended for allegedly sharing tweets claiming mosques were hiding "secret arsenals" and immigration was "cultural suicide". The Conservative Party is investigating Alanna Vine, councillor for Bramhall North, in Stockport. Ms Vine declined to comment on her suspension when contacted by the BBC. Stockport Council's Conservative group...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder

An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder. Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby. Bidding for the building, described...
ECONOMY
BBC

Norwich woman warned to remove 'dangerous' flowerpots

A woman who put flower pots outside her flat "to make it look nice", has been told to remove them by a council, as they could be a fire hazard. Tracey Stubbings, 41, received a letter from Norwich City Council telling her she must remove the pots at her flat.
U.K.
BBC

UK heatwave: Major incidents in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Major incidents have been declared by emergency services in East, North and South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as crews fight fires during record highs. Houses have been damaged by fire in Barnsley and a large wildfire occurred off Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster. South Yorkshire Police said the fires are being prioritised...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Councillor#Lobsters#Shellfish#Compensation#Uk#Cleveland Council#South Bank#Middlesbrough Council#Hartlepool Council
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Alton Towers: Girl with prosthetic leg removed from ride

A girl with a prosthetic leg was left "distraught" after being "frogmarched" from a ride at Alton Towers. Amelia Eldred, 11, from Kingsbury in Warwickshire, had queued for two hours to ride Galactica but was removed by staff shortly after being seated. Her mum, Michelle, said her daughter was left...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Payouts for victims of sweepstake with no winners

Victims of an international scam in which elderly and sick people were enticed to play for cash prizes that were never won are to receive payouts. Fraudsters in the US tricked people into paying upfront fees for guaranteed cash prizes that were never paid. About 3,500 UK victims will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Laura Nuttall: Woman given 12 months to live celebrates graduation

A student given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has graduated from university as she continues to tick off a list of ambitions. Laura Nuttall, 22, had to leave university in London while she underwent treatment. But after responding well she returned to her studies...
CANCER
BBC

'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says

A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Caroline Henry: Driving ban for police boss caught speeding five times

A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks. Nottinghamshire's Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

This UK city has just been named the ugliest in the world

Beautiful views are one of the best parts of a trip away. It doesn’t get better than sitting out on a balcony and admiring a pristine beach, or just wandering a twisty, intricate, historic city centre. But some places, sadly, just don’t quite have that awe-inspiring look. This...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Terminally-ill boy 'no longer eligible' for US cancer trial

A father said he felt "helpless" after being told his 10-year-old son would not be accepted for a new cancer treatment in the US. Lucas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a type of brain tumour - in April. Jamie Bottomley, from Rutland, said doctors in Washington...
CANCER
BBC

Man in his 20s dies at Cotswold Water Park

A man in his 20s has died at a water park. Officers were called to Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes, at about 18:00 BST on Monday. The man was pulled from the water near Whitefriars Sailing Club and was confirmed dead shortly after. Wiltshire Police said it was not treating...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy