One shot, injured by Sacramento police downtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
(BCN) — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon while another suspect remains at large. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of Albany and Astor drives on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a woman […]
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man charged with hitting and killing a CalTrans worker last month was sentenced Wednesday to serve 6 years in state prison and 2 years in county jail. Taje Hollman was arrested after he drove into a CalTrans worker on Interstate 80 on June 3...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A device that automatically switches on body cameras when an officer’s weapon is drawn will soon be in use at the Sacramento Police Department, according to ABC 10. The department has ordered Axon Signal Sidearms for its officers along with the TASER 7, which also...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police say the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.
No information on a motive or a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire said a vegetation fire along the American River at Ancil Hoffman was contained Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire burned one-fourth of an acre. Metro Fire said the fire was located near a homeless encampment but that injuries related...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A five car accident, involving at least one car on its side, on Highway 50 near 16th Street is backing up traffic on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and first responder reports. Currently no injuries are being reported by first responders or law enforcement. Along eastbound Interstate 80 near Norwood […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said officers arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 7. Police said 40-year-old Erica Mora was arrested on the suspicion of the murder of a 36-year-old man and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a Facebook post.
(Yuba City, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports that their ‘morning A-Day shift” received a suspicious vehicle call, with a person sleeping inside. The license plate provided returned to a stolen vehicle out of Sacramento. Officers arrived ‘and attempted to stall the vehicle before waking...
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager died and two were injured in a collision off Highway 99 in Sutter County, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter Unit. According to the CHP report, the Toyota driver, a 18-year-old from Olivehurst, whose name has not been released, suffered life-ending injuries in the collision while George Sewell, 53, and Edward Garcia, 20, sustained major injuries.
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Organized thieves frequently hit the lululemon stores in the Stanford Shopping Center and in downtown Palo Alto. On Sunday, police were able to arrest four suspects in such a theft. Police got a call at 6:02 p.m. from an employee of the store at the mall saying a theft was...
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of a 21-week-old stillborn baby are heartbroken after learning over the weekend that their daughter’s remains were disposed of. On Monday, Marijo Planas and Everardo Alex Munoz were supposed to lay their daughter Amiliana Rose to rest. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation.
That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands.
Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons.
Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man.
The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
All street closures in the area have been lifted.
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in Yuba City on Sunday, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 8 p.m., police received several calls about a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Monterey Avenue between Garden Highway and Woodbridge Avenue.
(KTXL) — In March, a technology from Flock Safety helped catch two purse snatchers in Vacaville and two months later, it helped Roseville police catch 50 wanted vehicles traveling through town. Earlier this month, Flock Safety’s technology also helped put a man behind bars after attacking a senior citizen in Fairfield. Holly Beilin of Flock […]
