Wolf Of Wall Street's Wisdom On Bitcoin, One Decision Ex-Disney CEO Iger Regrets, Kim-Jong Un Accused Of Human Rights Violations: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The unfolding week will see earnings season gaining steam and the release of some key housing and manufacturing readings. As investors look ahead to another trading week with these key catalysts, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend. 1. Bitcoin's Underlying...

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Wall Street#Web3 Investment#Walt Disney Co#Dis#Business Insider#North Korean#War Crimes Committee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

