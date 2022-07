(Tuesday Market Open) A big slide in the U.S. dollar appears to be pushing stocks higher Tuesday as a slew of earnings arrived before the opening bell. The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) was down 0.75% before the market opened, continuing its three-day slide. As of early Tuesday, the dollar index was off about 2% from its recent high. The dollar may trade lower as the eurozone reported year-over-year inflation growth of 8.6%. The print came in on target with analysts’ forecasts. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to address rising inflation numbers by increasing its key interest rate 25 basis points at their meeting on Thursday. It would be the ECB’s first rate hike in more than a decade.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO