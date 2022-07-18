ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox draft shortstop Mikey Romero with 24th overall pick

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga3LF_0gjUCtJv00

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have been all about drafting middle infielders the last few years. Boston selected Mikey Romero, a shortstop out of Orange Lutheran High in California, with the 24th overall pick Sunday night in the first round of this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

Romero is the third straight infielder to be taken in the first round by the Red Sox. He now joins fellow shortstop Marcelo Mayer (fourth overall last year) and second baseman Nick Yorke (17th overall in 2020) in Boston's prospect pool.

The 18-year-old lefty hit .368 (60-for-163) during his junior and senior seasons at Orange Lutheran High, racking up 21 extra-base hits, while driving in 41 runs and scoring 40 of his own. He has great discipline at the plate, striking out only 19 times in 50 games over the last two seasons.

Romero, who had committed to Louisiana State before being drafted, played in the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego and was a Perfect Game California Preseason First Team selection in 2022.

Romero's family is no stranger to the diamond. Two of his sisters, Sierra and Sydney, played NCAA softball for the University of Michigan and the University of Oklahoma, respectively. Both were named First-Team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and selected in the top three picks of the National Pro Fastpitch Draft. Sierra and Sydney played together professionally for the USSSA Florida Pride.

Romero wasn't the only infielder our of California to be drafted by Boston on Sunday. The Red Sox also took infielder Cutter Coffey out of Liberty High School (CA) in the second round at 41st overall. The 18-year-old righty hit .418 (115-for-275) with 102 runs scored, 26 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, and 99 RBI over 92 games during four high school seasons. Coffey also made 39 appearances on the mound, going 7-5 with a 2.52 ERA (allowing 23 earned runs over 64.0 innings pitched) and 78 strikeouts.

Coffey was teammates with Romero on Team USA's 12U National Team in 2016.

The Red Sox also drafted outfielder Roman Anthony out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) with a second-round compensation pick at 79th overall. The 18-year-old left-handed hitter was named 2021-22 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year, batting .520 with a 1.569 OPS, 36 runs scored, 10 home runs and 40 RBI during his senior season.

Anthony played in the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego, and was also a Perfect Game Florida Preseason First Team selection in 2022.

