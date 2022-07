LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlie Wilson, founder of Charlie Wilson's Appliance & TV, has passed away at the age of 96. A spokesperson said Wilson died Tuesday night. Wilson opened his first store in Louisville in 1953 at Preston Street and Eastern Parkway. He later moved the store across the river to State Street in New Albany, before setting up on West Market Street until 1972 when the store moved further down West Market Street. In 2015, the store moved to its current location on East Lewis & Clark Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana.

