Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency has signed actress Nika King in all areas. For the last two seasons of the Emmy winning HBO series Euphoria, King has played Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue. King’s Bennett in season 2 dealt with the dire straits of having to choose between saving drug-addicted, reckless Rue or her younger daughter, Gia. At one point, Leslie was involved in an intervention for Rue which resulted in the latter hitting rock bottom. King’s previous television credits include OWN’s Greenleaf, 2 Broke Girls, Hannah Montana, Best Friends Whenever and NCIS: Los Angeles. In...

