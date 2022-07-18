ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married

 2 days ago

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is...

extratv

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Are Married!

Capping off one of the great Hollywood love stories of all time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched!. TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously broke off an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Inks With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency has signed actress Nika King in all areas. For the last two seasons of the Emmy winning HBO series Euphoria, King has played Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue. King’s Bennett in season 2 dealt with the dire straits of having to choose between saving drug-addicted, reckless Rue or her younger daughter, Gia. At one point, Leslie was involved in an intervention for Rue which resulted in the latter hitting rock bottom. King’s previous television credits include OWN’s Greenleaf, 2 Broke Girls, Hannah Montana, Best Friends Whenever and NCIS: Los Angeles. In...
