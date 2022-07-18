ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Fire crews battle Catskill Country Club blaze

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOzdL_0gjUBh0e00

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-county response was needed after the pro shop at the Catskill Country Club on Brooks Lane caught fire Saturday night. Flames could be seen shooting out of the sides of the building as crews went to work, around 9:53 p.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down, with an extensive overhaul to follow. Officials with the City of Hudson Fire Department said the main restaurant and bar at the country club were saved.

The cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Underage bicyclist airlifted after Arlington crash

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – An underage bicyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Arlington. Police say the young bicyclist rode into East Arlington Road from Jasper Lane, without stopping for oncoming traffic, and was hit by a 2019 GMC pickup truck at about 6:11 p.m.
ARLINGTON, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters battle country club blaze

CATSKILL – Firefighters from Greene and Columbia counties battled a fire at the Catskill Country Club on Brooks Lane in Catskill on Saturday night. Flames shot out of windows of one of the small buildings at the facility as firefighters went to work. The fire was knocked down in...
CATSKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Accidents
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man severely injured in Montgomery County crash

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been seriously injured in a pickup truck versus tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County. New York State Police said Alvin Simpson, 79, of Dudley, Massachusetts, is currently listed in “guarded” condition. On July 19 around 8 p.m., police responded to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

First-Responders Search for Missing Person at Silver Lake

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police and multiple other first-responder units have been searching Silver Lake for a missing person for the majority of the day. The police got a report around noon on Tuesday that there may be a person in the lake and set up a command center on location within the hour.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#Shooting#Fire Department#Accident#Catskill Country Club#Brooks Lane
WNYT

Firefighters extinguish Averill Park fire

Developing news out of Averill Park – an out of control brush fire spread to a single family home just before six p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were on the scene quickly on route 66 and were able to save most of the structure. It appears as though no one was...
AVERILL PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Man wanted for Kingston robbery arrested in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, at 10:30 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a reported domestic incident that took place in the area of Second Street in the Village of Saugerties. Responding officers found the man allegedly involved in the dispute, Christian D. Moore-Giles, 32, of Kingston, in the area of Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures for Schenectady County SummerNight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County SummerNight is set to make its return on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. In preparation for the event, the Schenectady Police Department has announced several street closures that will be in effect before and during the event. Police said traffic delays should...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy