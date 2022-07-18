ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less rain around than last week, it's feeling pretty hot compared to previous days. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Summer heat & humidity is on the way today, just like you'd expect for mid-July. And it wouldn't be a typical summer day without at least a few...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week. “Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Tuesday forecast

Alerts: Red Alert for tomorrow and Thursday for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, some of which could be strong.Advisories: Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow for much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-102 degrees.Forecast: Today will be far less active, but it will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the low 90s. Tonight will be rather warm and humid with temps only falling into the upper 70s in the city... 70s and some 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to around 100.Looking Ahead: Thursday will feel like 100+ degrees with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At this point it looks like the main threats will be downpours (localized flooding) and isolated damaging wind gusts. As for Friday, the humidity will fall off slightly, but it will remain hot. Expect highs in the low 90s.
