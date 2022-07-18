ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a week away from training camp at Saint Vincent College, and the excitement for football to return cannot be any higher.

As news begins to circulate and players begin wrapping up their at-home workouts, it's time to start talking about what to expect once the Steelers hit the field in Latrobe.

There's five players who are currently sitting on the outside of the bubble who can work their way in. Some have NFL experience, and even playing time with this team. Others, are looking for their first opportunity in the NFL.

By the end of August, all five might find themselves on the active roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mataeo Durant, RB

Everyone keeps bringing up the undrafted rookie running backs when talking about Najee Harris's backup. There's a big difference between the player who's No. 2 on the depth chart and where these undrafted guys would sit.

That being said, Mataeo Durant is the favorite out of he and Jaylen Warren to earn a roster spot. He's quick, fluid with the ball and instinctive. Watching during OTAs and mini camp, he appears to a natural ball carrier.

Special teams work is where he'll earn his place on this team. If he can prove he's got some kick and punt coverage ability, and can make things happen when given shots in the backfield, Durant could beat out Anthony McFarland for the final running back spot.

Steven Sims, WR

There was a reason Steven Sims made the roster over Anthony Miller for one game last season. He might not be the most talented wide receiver, but he has the ability to perform on special teams, can return kicks and punts and does make plays at wideout.

The Steelers will likely keep six wideouts this season. That final spot will come down to Miles Boykin, Anthony Miller, Cody White and Steven Sims.

Sims isn't the favorite, right now. That could change. And if we're picking one out of the group to surprise us, it's certainly him.

John Leglue, OL

It's crazy to think that the best offensive line play we saw from the Steelers last season came with John Leglue in the lineup. Now, entering year two with the team, Leglue should be a favorite to be a primary backup in Pittsburgh.

What makes Leglue special, and worth keeping around, is his versatility. He can play at all five positions and doesn't seem to favor one over the other. If the Steelers need a center, he can fill in. If they need a tackle, he's their man.

The backups on the o-line will likely be Kenrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer and one other. Leglue is the favorite for that final spot.

Tuzar Skipper, LB

Tuzar Skipper has bounced around the NFL since being the preseason hero for the Steelers years ago. Now, he's back in Pittsburgh and already seems like a good bet to land a roster spot at outside linebacker.

The Steelers are walking into training camp with Gerard Avery as their third edge rusher and a bunch of others fighting for the fourth spot. From what we saw at mini camp, their best choice, right now, is Skipper.

Pittsburgh's best option is to go find a veteran on the open market before the start of the season. If they don't, though, Skipper could find himself with a second chance in black and gold.

Chris Oladokun, QB

Look, as crazy as this sounds, there's a train of thought behind this one.

The Steelers typically keep three quarterbacks on the roster and make two active on game days. Assuming Mitch Trubisky wins the starting job, they now have a decision to make for their backup.

While "resting Kenny Pickett" is being talked about within the fanbase, it's not something the Steelers are considering. If he doesn't start or become the backup, it's because he wasn't good enough to earn those jobs, not because they want to keep him fresh.

So, Trubisky is the starter and Mason Rudolph and Pickett compete for the backup. Say Pickett wins. Now, you have a decision to make at quarterback - keep Rudolph as a third or move on from him, save $3 million and utilize Chris Oladokun.

Oladokun can operate as any quarterback you need him to during practice. You need a Lamar Jackson, he's athletic enough. You need a pocket passer, he has an arm.

Keeping two rookies on this team sounds like a long shot but makes a lot of sense for the Steelers - and I truly believe it's the option they'll lean towards come cuts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Saint Vincent College#Otas#Wr#Ga
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

The timeline on Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspension decision, revealed

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared of criminal charges on six counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault by the Harris County grand jury back in March. However, many believed that the Browns star wasn’t out of the woods yet, as the possibility of an NFL suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy has been looming for some time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Steelers Remove Ketchup Bottles From Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have began changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Local news station KDKA caught the beginning of the new as construction crews started making changes to the North Shore arena. Local news stations KDKA and WTEA caught the construction crew begin removing the Heinz Field sign...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy