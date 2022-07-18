ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman mandatory water restrictions lifted

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say water restrictions have been lifted.

Last week, city officials told residents that water rationing measures were being put in place due to critical water levels. The levels were a result of a defective water pump at Lake Thunderbird.

Crews were able to replace the pump, so authorities say the water restrictions have been lifted at this time.

Residents are reminded of year-round odd/even watering schedules in Norman, which means properties with an address ending in an odd number should only water on odd-numbered days. Properties ending in an even address should only water on even-numbered days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

