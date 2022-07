On July 19, 2022 at approximately 9:12AM, Troopers stopped a car for the operator being on his cell phone. The operator, identified as Salvatore Angelo advised Troopers that he was a Corrections officer and showed identification for same. As Troopers investigated further, they were advised that Angelo was no longer employed by NYS Department of Corrections. Angelo was taken into custody for Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree: Pretending to be a Public Servant. Troopers processed Angelo at SP Lockport.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO