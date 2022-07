In early 1920s Massachusetts, the Somerset-Fall River lines were installed on Industrial Era lattice structures. According to “Somerset,” a pictorial history book of the town by James Edward Bradbury, the lines were designed to connect the second unit at Montaup Electric Co.’s Somerset generation plant, in the town of Somerset, across the Taunton River, to Hathaway substation in the city of Fall River. Now, a century later, the lattice towers — dubbed the Godzilla structure — have been replaced by four 225-ft (69-m) tall “cheerleaders on the city waterfront” and are “happily futuristic,” as described by local media.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO