CALIPATRIA — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley held a Gala July 15 to recognize hardworking individuals and local businesses. This year was exceptional, however. For the first time ever, the Chamber of Commerce awarded a Non-profit of the Year award to Best S.T.E.P. Forward (Best STEP). According to their website, Best S.T.E.P. Forward is "a nonprofit serving the Imperial Valley area dedicated to providing an inclusive, neurodiverse environment where children with disabilities can learn and thrive." The acronym S.T.E.P. stands for Sports, Theater, Expression, and Perseverance.

CALIPATRIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO